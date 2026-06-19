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Human Rights Observatory

What can be done to stop conflict-related sexual violence?

By Amnesty International
What qualifies as “conflict-related sexual violence”?  When discussing conflict-related sexual violence people often first think of rape, but it extends far beyond that. It also includes sexual slavery, enforced prostitution, forced pregnancy, enforced sterilization, trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation, and threats of rape or sexual violence. Sexual violence is not limited to physical invasion but can encompass a range of physical and non-physical acts that violate sexual autonomy and sexual integrity. It is often […] The post What can be done to stop conflict-related…


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