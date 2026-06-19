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Human Rights Observatory

How do US “third country removals” work and are they legal?

By Amnesty International
What are “third country removals” and how do they work?  Third country removals send people that the United States wants out of its territory to countries other than their own, even if people have never been there before, have no connections in the country, and don’t speak the language. Some of the individuals removed are arbitrarily detained in the country of destination and many struggle to access independent legal support. All find themselves in […] The post How do US “third country removals” work and are they legal? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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