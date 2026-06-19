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Human Rights Observatory

Andy Burnham is back at Westminster: what this says about Britain’s changing political system

By Andrew Stevens, Visiting Fellow, Centre for Urban and Regional Development Studies (CURDS), Newcastle University
Andy Burnham’s victory in the Makerfield byelection doesn’t simply mark the return of one of Labour’s most recognisable figures to parliament. With his clear ambitions to lead his party – and the country – it may also represent a landmark moment in English devolution. His thumping win – taking 55% of the votes and more than Restore UK and Reform Britain combined – means the political significance of metro mayors has never been higher.

For much of the post-war era, ambitious British politicians followed a familiar path. Success meant climbing the WestminsterThe Conversation


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