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Human Rights Observatory

World Cup: what’s just the right height for a soccer player?

By Tim Olds, Professor of Health Sciences, Adelaide University
Despite some XL players, such as Norway’s 195cm Erling Braut Haaland, the average height of all the teams is strikingly similar.The Conversation


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