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This unsettling book says we live too long – but Australia’s problems lie in power, not age

By Intifar Chowdhury, Lecturer in Government, Jeff Bleich Centre for Democracy and Disruptive Technologies, Flinders University
Boomer Lucinda Holdforth sides with younger generations in Going On and On – but neither youth nor old age are monoliths.The Conversation


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