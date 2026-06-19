Time is critical when someone’s heart stops – portable defibrillators could save more lives
By Sarah Maessen, Research Fellow, Department of Paramedicine, Auckland University of Technology
Bridget Dicker, Associate Professor of Paramedicine, Auckland University of Technology
Heather Hutchinson, Clinical Data Specialist, Auckland University of Technology
In New Zealand, ambulance crews treat about seven people a day who are in cardiac arrest, meaning their heart is no longer pumping blood to vital organs.
Sadly, fewer than one in eight are likely to survive.
But as our new study shows, more lives could be saved if community…
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- Thursday, June 18, 2026