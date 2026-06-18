Burning forest ‘waste’ to make cement damages the climate. Let’s pursue cleaner options
By David Lindenmayer, Distinguished Professor of Ecology, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Brendan Mackey, Director, Griffith Climate Action Beacon, Griffith University
The Australian government has agreed to invest almost $53 million in a north Tasmanian company that will upgrade its coal-fired kiln to burn wood “waste” and used tyres for cement manufacturing.
The Federal Minister for Climate Change, Chris Bowen, says…
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- Thursday, June 18, 2026