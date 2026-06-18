Tim McGraw at 20: how Taylor Swift’s debut single set her formula for success
By Emma Whatman, Senior Tutor in Media and Communications, The University of Melbourne
Eloise Faichney, Lecturer in Media and Communications, School of Culture and Communication, The University of Melbourne
Although she initially borrowed his name and cultural capital, these days when people think of Tim McGraw, they almost certainly think of Taylor Swift.
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- Thursday, June 18, 2026