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Microbes destroyed an ancient pterosaur’s wingbone, then preserved it for 100 million years

By Kliti Grice, John Curtin Distinguished Professor of Organic and Isotope Geochemistry, Curtin University
More than 100 million years ago, a flying reptile called a pterosaur flew over the oceans hunting squid and fish.

Much more recently, one of its wing bones was discovered in Brazil, transformed over the aeons into a fossil made of a complex assemblage of different chemicals and minerals.

And in new research published in iScience, my colleagues and I found that the fossil bone still holds secrets of the creature’s life, including microscopic inner structures of its bones and molecular traces of its…The Conversation


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