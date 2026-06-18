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Donald Trump’s Iran ceasefire deal prompts strong feelings and profane language

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
After dining lavishly on lobster, caviar and truffles in the opulent surrounds of the Palace of Versailles last night, Donald Trump affixed his signature to the much-anticipated memorandum of understanding that will, all being well, begin a 60-day ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran.

The document was subsequently signed in Tehran by the Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

“This was not easy,” the US president reportedly remarked as he wielded his trademark Sharpie marker pen – a statement that may go down as a huge understatement. The text of the deal reveals the…The Conversation


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