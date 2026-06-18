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Human Rights Observatory

Canada Delivers a Blow to Corporate Accountability

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In this file image from undated video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Muslim trainees work in a garment factory at the Hotan Vocational Education and Training Center in Hotan, Xinjiang, northwest China. © CCTV via AP Video, File The Canadian government’s elimination of the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE), announced on June 11, marks a significant step backwards in the fight for accountability for human rights abuses by Canadian companies.The CORE, established in 2019, investigates rights abuses by Canadian companies operating…


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