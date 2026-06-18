Why don’t some people get vaccinated? It’s more complicated than you think
By Muhammad Haaris Tiwana, Research Fellow, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Julia Smith, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Vaccine uptake is not just a behavioural issue. Challenges like childcare and transportation rarely come up in public conversations about hesitancy, but they play a major role in who gets vaccinated.
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- Thursday, June 18, 2026