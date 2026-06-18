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More than chatbots: why business AI agents are Big Tech’s next product battleground

By Guy Bate, Professional Teaching Fellow, Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Meta’s just-launched Business Agent could mark a major shift in how companies of all sizes deal with customers. But what are the trade-offs?The Conversation


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