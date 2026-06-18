What’s overlooked in student mental health in South Africa: social connection and sexual wellbeing
By Jarred H Martin, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of Pretoria
Jacomien Muller, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Pretoria
Jolize Joubert van Appel, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Pretoria
Sonja Nicolene Mostert, Senior Lecturer, University of Pretoria
Student mental health has become one of the defining challenges facing universities worldwide. In South Africa, these concerns are often framed around reports which point to anxiety, burnout and academic pressure. With this comes the call…
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- Thursday, June 18, 2026