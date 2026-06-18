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Human Rights Observatory

Who was Andimba Toivo ya Toivo? The Namibian leader who chose justice over power

By Heike Becker, Professor of Anthropology, University of the Western Cape
Celebrated Namibian liberation leader Andimba Toivo ya Toivo played an important role in his country’s development. Beyond Namibia, however, he remains unknown to many.

Anthropologist Heike Becker has written a biography of ya Toivo, finally telling his story in full. We asked her four questions about the man and…The Conversation


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