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Why one sports injury can sometimes lead to another

By James Brouner, Senior Lecturer in Sport Analysis, Kingston University
A sports injury can feel like a single setback: a twisted ankle, a strained calf or a sore knee. But for many people, the real problem starts when they try to come back too soon – only to end up with a second injury.

Secondary injuries happen for a simple reason. After an injury, the body often changes the way it moves. This is a normal protective response. If one area hurts, feels weak or isn’t working properly, the…The Conversation


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