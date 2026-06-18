Did Neanderthals use rhinoceros teeth as tools?
By Alicia Sanz Royo, Investigadora postdoctoral en Arqueología prehistórica, University of Aberdeen
Camille Daujeard, Archéozoologue, chargée de Recherche, Muséum national d’histoire naturelle (MNHN)
Juan Marín Hernando, Prehistoria, Evolución Humana, Zooarqueología, Tafonomía, UNED - Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia
The RINO project was born from the discovery of unusual marks on rhinoceros teeth recovered from the prehistoric Payre site in France’s Rhône Valley. The study of fossil rhinoceros teeth from this Middle Palaeolithic site, dating to around 250,000–130,000 years ago, provides unprecedented evidence that Neanderthals used them as
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- Thursday, June 18, 2026