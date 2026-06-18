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Human Rights Observatory

Is ten too young to be criminally responsible? Here’s what the evidence says

By Anne-Marie Day, Criminology Lecturer, Manchester Metropolitan University
Elizabeth A Faulkner, Senior Lecturer in Law
At ten years old, some children may still struggle to tie their shoelaces or use a knife and fork properly. Yet under the law of England and Wales, a child of this age is old enough to be held criminally responsible for their actions. This is the age at which, in the eyes of the justice system, childhood effectively ends. But there could soon be a chance to bring this law into line with that of other comparable nations.

The current age of criminal responsibility sits in stark contrast with other legal protectionsThe Conversation


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