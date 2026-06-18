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AI saves time – so why does it make us feel guilty?

By Paul Jones, Associate Dean for Education and Student Experience at Aston Business School, Aston University
We have built tools that save us hours in work. So why do so many people feel worse for using them? The answer has less to do with AI and more to do with what we have always believed work is supposed to cost us.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is supposed to save us time. It can draft emails, summarise reports, organise ideas and help complete tasks that once took hours.…The Conversation


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