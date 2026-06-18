The drawer problem: Why so many of us can’t let go of our old electronics, and what we can do about it
By Eric Williams, Professor of Sustainability, Rochester Institute of Technology
Payam Saeedi, Ph.D. Candidate in Sustainability, Rochester Institute of Technology
Stacey Watson, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, University of Waterloo
People don’t usually plan to hold onto their old devices, but that’s what many end up doing. Better information about recycling and reselling options could change that.
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- Thursday, June 18, 2026