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Quartz countertops are driving a public health crisis in the US – 2 occupational health experts explain the surge of lung transplants and lawsuits

By David Michaels, Professor of Public Health, George Washington University
Robert Harrison, Senior Attending Physician in Occupational Health, University of California, San Francisco
Workers are facing a preventable and incurable lung disease from a material being used to renovate kitchens in millions of American homes.The Conversation


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