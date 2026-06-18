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NASA announces its Artemis III crew, which will test important equipment and systems in Earth orbit and is testing public opinion

By Margaret Landis, Assistant Professor of Earth and Space Exploration, Arizona State University
The Artemis program’s timeline and architecture has changed over the past year, so Artemis III will not land on the lunar surface.The Conversation


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