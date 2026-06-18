Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americans keep voting for scandal-prone candidates because they just don’t want the other party to win

By Charlie Hunt, Associate Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Every election cycle sees its share of controversial, scandal-plagued candidates running for office. But the 2026 midterm elections will feature two such candidates – one from each party – in two of the highest-profile U.S. Senate races.

In Texas, the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, recently secured the Republican Party’s nomination over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

Cornyn and others have insisted that Paxton’s substantial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How LGBTQ employees at Kodak risked their careers to build a safer, more inclusive workplace
~ How China’s ‘red lines’ are quietly shaping global news reporting
~ US-Iran deal leaves the future of Lebanon uncertain – and subject to Israel playing the spoiler
~ Juneteenth’s real meaning is written on the plates of smoked meats, potato salad and watermelon
~ What’s in the US-Iran peace deal? A lot of concessions and empty promises from Trump, in return for little
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese government gives ground on tax, but how much will it have to cede on the NDIS?
~ Bunk’Art: Dealing with the legacy of Albania’s communist regime
~ Thousands of stateless people live in limbo due to gaps in Australia’s system: report
~ Jeremy Clarkson has aggressive prostate cancer. But what makes some cancers more aggressive than others?
~ Vodafone has suffered another major outage. A telco expert explains what went wrong
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter