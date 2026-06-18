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Juneteenth’s real meaning is written on the plates of smoked meats, potato salad and watermelon

By Bobby J. Smith II, Associate Professor of African American Studies, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
“Visiting Comanche Crossing on Juneteenth felt like freedom,” my father said as we pulled into Booker T. Washington Park, the site near what used to be known as the historic Comanche Crossing on Lake Mexia in Texas. “Listen, Bobby, this place would be full of Black folks cooking, dancing, and playing music. It was a big festival with fireworks and a party.”

It had been more than six decades since my father had visited the park in the summer…The Conversation


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