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Human Rights Observatory

What’s in the US-Iran peace deal? A lot of concessions and empty promises from Trump, in return for little

By Jessica Genauer, Academic Director, Public Policy Institute, UNSW Sydney
There is nothing in the agreement that is positive for the US and did not already exist before the war.The Conversation


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