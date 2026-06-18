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Grattan on Friday: Albanese government gives ground on tax, but how much will it have to cede on the NDIS?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Only a little more than a year into its second term and with Pauline Hanson turning politics upside down, the Albanese government finds itself in policy quicksand on three core issues: its budget tax reforms, its wrestle to curb the National Disability Insurance Scheme, and the electorally sensitive area of migration.

On Thursday the government announced changes worth $475 million over the forward estimates to its tax package, yet to be legislated. While the budget itself indicated there would be consultations with stakeholders about detail, the measures are seeking to allay the fierce…The Conversation


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