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Human Rights Observatory

Thousands of stateless people live in limbo due to gaps in Australia’s system: report

By Katie Robertson, Associate Director, Peter McMullin Centre on Statelessness, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
Stateless people can struggle to access the most basic human rights many of us take for granted such as education, health care, the ability to work and move freely.The Conversation


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