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Jeremy Clarkson has aggressive prostate cancer. But what makes some cancers more aggressive than others?

By Sarah Diepstraten, Senior Research Officer, Blood Cells and Blood Cancer Division, WEHI (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research)
John (Eddie) La Marca, Senior Research Officer, Blood Cells and Blood Cancer, WEHI (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research)
UK media celebrity Jeremy Clarkson this week revealed he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

He told his co-stars about the diagnosis on air during the latest season of Clarkson’s Farm. At the time of filming, he said he didn’t know whether he would be back for another season. However, he said the cancer had been caught early and he was receiving treatment.

Clarkson specifically noted his cancer was…The Conversation


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