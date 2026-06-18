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Vodafone has suffered another major outage. A telco expert explains what went wrong

By Mark A Gregory, Associate Professor, School of Engineering, RMIT University
Vodafone Australia suffered a major nationwide outage today that may have affected millions of customers.

Customers of Australia’s third-largest telecommunications company in Darwin, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra reported having no service for several hours early this morning.

At roughly 11am, Vodafone, which is owned by TPG Telecom, issued a statement saying it was aware customers…The Conversation


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