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Australian farmers are desperate to escape the latest mouse plague – and may soon get relief

By Robert Davis, Associate Professor in Wildlife Conservation, Edith Cowan University
For months, a flood of mice has engulfed Western Australia’s agricultural regions.

For people living through it, this latest mouse plague is all-consuming. Houses, sheds, paddocks and roads are blanketed with mice. And the smell of mice, both dead and alive, is impossible to escape.

It may well be the worst plague the region has ever seen, with scientists recording up to 8,000…The Conversation


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