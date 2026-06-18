Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Federal Government Terrorized Minnesota Communities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester sits on the street with his arms up in front of federal agents and Minneapolis Police on W. 27th St and Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis after Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents in the area early Saturday morning, January 24, 2026. © 2026 Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images The Trump administration’s deployment of thousands of federal immigration agents to Minnesota led to widespread human rights violations, terrorized residents, and spotlighted the deeply abusive patterns in US immigration enforcement.In…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thousands of stateless people live in limbo due to gaps in Australia’s system: report
~ Jeremy Clarkson has aggressive prostate cancer. But what makes some cancers more aggressive than others?
~ Vodafone has suffered another major outage. A telco expert explains what went wrong
~ Australian farmers are desperate to escape the latest mouse plague – and may soon get relief
~ Uzbekistan: Activist Held in Trumped-Up Case
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jonno Duniam on guilt and relief about quitting politics
~ Bulgaria Licensed Surveillance Exports to Rights Violators
~ If aliens landed on Earth tomorrow, what would they eat?
~ View from The Hill: Hanson gets quite a bit off off her chest when she enters the media den
~ Tyra Banks is suing Netflix for defamation. The odds are against her
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter