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Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Activist Held in Trumped-Up Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Javokhir Muminov (left) and Djura Akbarov (right) at the Kashkadarya Regional Prosecutor's Office, Uzbekistan.  © 2025 Elena Urlaeva (Berlin, June 18, 2026) – Uzbek authorities should release a local human rights activist accused of extortion and investigate his allegations of abuse in police custody, Human Rights Watch said today. Javokhir Muminov, the activist, told his lawyer on June 10, 2026, that following his arrest, police officers had beaten and suffocated him.“This criminal investigation into Javokhir Muminov, coupled with his allegations of abuse, is…


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