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Human Rights Observatory

Halving the fuel tax was a bad idea – and it shouldn’t be extended. There’s a fairer alternative

By John Freebairn, Professor, Department of Economics, The University of Melbourne
The federal government’s cut to the fuel excise is due to expire at the end of June, meaning the cost of filling up a 65-litre petrol vehicle could rise by about A$19 from July 1.

This week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese left the door open to extending the temporary cut for petrol or for diesel.…The Conversation


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