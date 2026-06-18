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Human Rights Observatory

Bulgaria Licensed Surveillance Exports to Rights Violators

By Human Rights Watch
© 2026 Glenn Harvey for Human Rights Watch   (Brussels, June 18, 2026) – The Bulgarian government between 2018 and 2023 licensed exports of surveillance equipment to countries that were likely to use it for internal repression or to commit serious human rights violations, Human Rights Watch said today.Human Rights Watch previously reviewed data that shows that European Union governments often seem to issue such licenses. Human Rights Watch urged EU institutions to tighten enforcement of laws intended to restrict the export of surveillance technology to places where there is a credible…


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