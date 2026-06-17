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Human Rights Observatory

Gig Workers in China Need More Than Promises

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Food delivery workers are lining up to collect orders in Shanghai, China, January 14, 2024. © 2024 Costfoto/NurPhoto via AP Photo China has pledged to strengthen protections for gig workers, and on June 12 the country voted for a landmark International Labour Organization (ILO) convention on “Decent Work in the Platform Economy.” These commitments could matter: an estimated 320 million people in China now rely on flexible, tasked-based gig work for employment, according to a new report by a Chinese government-affiliated think tank.But promises on paper will mean…


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