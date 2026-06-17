New study shows 1 in 7 people have been victims of sextortion – and AI is making it worse
By Nicola Henry, Professor of Global & Language Studies, RMIT University
Alana Ray, Lawyer and PhD Candidate, RMIT University
Gemma Stevens, Research Assistant, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Sextortion is a form of online blackmail where a perpetrator coerces or tricks a victim into sending intimate images. New research shows it’s on the rise.
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- Wednesday, June 17, 2026