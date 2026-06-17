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Is ‘baby brain’ real? A neuroscientist explains

By Sarah Hellewell, Senior Research Fellow, The Perron Institute for Neurological and Translational Science, and Research Fellow, Faculty of Health Sciences, Curtin University
You walk into the kitchen and forget why you’re there. You put the milk in the pantry and the keys in the fridge. You lose your train of thought halfway through a sentence.

If you’ve recently had a baby, you might blame all this on “baby brain” – that foggy, forgetful feeling so many new mothers describe.

But is “baby brain” real? Does the brain really change during pregnancy? And if so, how’s all this related to how new mothers think?


Yes, pregnancy can reshape the brain


Pregnancy…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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