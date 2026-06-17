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Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Quash unjust convictions of anti-racism activists Saadia Mosbah and Mnemty staff

By Amnesty International
Ahead of an upcoming hearing on 19 June during which the Tunis appeals court will re-examine the conviction of Saadia Mosbah, a prominent Tunisian Black human rights defender, and five of her colleagues from the anti-racist organization Mnemty, based on unfounded financial criminal charges stemming from their human rights work, Amnesty International’s North Africa researcher Safia Rayan said: “The initial verdict issued on 19 March against Saadia Mosbah and other Mnemty staff and collaborators, among them four who now risk imminent arrest, is shocking and profoundly unjust. It is another appalling…


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© Amnesty International -
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