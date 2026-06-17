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A safe AI strategy for Canadian youth should include age-associated risks

By Adam Kenneth Dubé, Associate Professor of Learning Sciences, Faculty of Education, McGill University
Research on generative AI use among youth pinpoints design features that pose age-specific risks, which must be addressed before we adopt genAI into our schools and homes.The Conversation


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