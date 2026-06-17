Money, food and survival: what drives paid sex among young mums in 3 African countries
By Anthony Idowu Ajayi, Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Beryl Nyatuga Machoka, Researcher, African Population and Health Research Center
Caroline W. Kabiru, Senior Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Transactional sex, defined as the exchange of sex for money, food, or favours, is common among young people in Africa. Studies have reported that about 10% of those aged 15-24 have engaged in this exchange in South Africa, 23% in Nigeria and 25%…
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- Wednesday, June 17, 2026