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Does screen time mean children are missing out on play?

By Amy Hughes, Research Fellow and Trial Manager for the iKids Study, Sheffield Hallam University
Liane Beretta de Azevedo, Professor in Public Health and Physical Activity, Sheffield Hallam University
In Toy Story 5, Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang are up against a new challenge: Bonnie’s tablet. Even Rex the toy dinosaur is worried about going extinct again.

The storyline reflects a broader shift in childhood. Traditional toys increasingly share space with digital devices as part of children’s everyday play experiences.

There is substantial evidence showing a decline in traditional free play and an increase…The Conversation


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