The kombucha paradox: measurable effects, uncertain wellbeing benefits
By Amanda Lloyd, Researcher in Food, Diet and Health, Aberystwyth University
Alexander Nigel William Taylor, Lecturer in Biopsychology Department of Psychology, Aberystwyth University
Courtney Davies, Early Career Researcher, Aberystwyth University
Kombucha has become part of the wider boom in gut-friendly foods and drinks. But a major heart-health charity is urging consumers to look more carefully at what these products actually contain.
The British Heart Foundation has warned that some popular gut-friendly products can come with drawbacks. Commercial kombucha may be a healthier alternative to some sugary fizzy drinks, but shop-bought…
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- Wednesday, June 17, 2026