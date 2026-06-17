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Gender-neutral pronouns in French exams: how language classrooms respond to linguistic change

By Sascha Stollhans, Professor of Language Education and Linguistics, University of Leeds
When an exam board for England, Wales and Northern Ireland recently clarified that students are now permitted to use gender-inclusive or gender-neutral forms in French, Spanish and German exams, it marked more than a technical adjustment to assessment criteria.

These updates highlight an important fact about the nature of languages. They are not fixed systems but evolving, social practices.

The exam board guidanceThe Conversation


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