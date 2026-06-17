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Human Rights Observatory

Why Albertans are seeking a referendum on separation from Canada

By Richard Brant, Senior Lecturer in Law, The University of Law
Nikos Skoutaris, Professor of European Constitutional law, University of East Anglia
Albertans will head to the polls in October for what has been referred to as a “referendum on a referendum”. They will be asked to choose between two options: should Alberta remain a province of Canada, or should their province begin the legal process to hold a binding referendum on whether Alberta should separate from Canada?


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