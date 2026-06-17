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Human Rights Observatory

Japan’s Flag Desecration Bill Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The emperor's 66th birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, February 23, 2026. © 2026 Louise Delmotte/AP Photo Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), along with its coalition partner Japan Innovation Party and the opposition Democratic Party for the People, and Sanseito, jointly submitted a bill on June 16 that would criminalize “publicly damaging, removing, or defacing” Japan’s national flag in a “way or situation that evokes significant discomfort or disgust in people.”The bill proposes penalties of up to two years in prison or a maximum fine…


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