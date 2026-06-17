Energy costs are high and unaffordable – what utilities, governments, communities and you can do to help save consumers money
By Sanya Carley, Presidential Distinguished Professor of Energy Policy and City Planning, University of Pennsylvania
Alexandra Klass, James G. Degnan Professor of Law, University of Michigan
Alison L. Knasin, Lab Manager, Energy Justice Lab, University of Pennsylvania
David Konisky, Lynton K. Caldwell Professor of Public Affairs, Indiana University
Shelley Welton, Professor of Law and Energy Policy, University of Pennsylvania
There are opportunities at every level of the US energy market to save consumers money – if governments, companies, communities and individuals choose to act.
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- Wednesday, June 17, 2026