Why LGBTQ+ patients are paying for gaps in fertility care
By Carolyn Wilson-Nash, Senior Lecturer, Marketing and Retail, Stirling Business School, University of Stirling
Chloe He, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, Primary Care & Population Health, UCL
Jennifer Takhar, Associate Professor of Marketing, SKEMA Business School
For LGBTQ+ patients having a baby can mean extra hurdles, costs and longer journey because clinics and funding rules are still built around heterosexual families.
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- Wednesday, June 17, 2026