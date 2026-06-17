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News is changing dramatically – here’s what the move away from mainstream media means for you as a consumer

By Karin Wahl-Jorgensen, Professor, School of Journalism, Media and Culture; University Dean of Research Environment and Culture, Cardiff University
The days of tuning in to the six o'clock news are long over. News audiences are increasingly fragmented, and more than half of us now get our news from social media. This trend is particularly pronounced for younger people, with three in four coming across news on social platforms. And 57% of children aged 12 to…The Conversation


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