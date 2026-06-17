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Human Rights Observatory

Honduras: Cedeño won’t disappear, it will relocate and persevere

By Amnesty International
The coastal community of Cedeño, in the Gulf of Fonseca, is facing a human rights crisis caused by the impacts of climate change, including coastal erosion, rising sea levels and the lack of an adequate state response, Amnesty International said today as it launched its new report, Cedeño: “Losing everything, home and children”. Climate displacement from […] The post Honduras: Cedeño won’t disappear, it will relocate and persevere  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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