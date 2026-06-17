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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Support Global Voices’ Spotlight: Statelessness

By Global Voices Announcements
Every month, Global Voices will be choosing an urgent theme to explore in depth across all our regions. In July we're exploring how statelessness can negatively impact people’s lives.


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~ The weather bureau has just declared an El Niño. What could this mean for Australia?
~ The US government can shut off access to AI at will. What does this mean for Australia?
~ Levels of ‘forever chemicals’ in dolphins and whales are rising globally
~ Xenophobia in South Africa: state’s complicity with gangs and vigilantes is threatening its ability to govern
~ If aliens landed on Earth tomorrow, what would they eat?
~ View from The Hill: Hanson gets quite a bit off off her chest when she enters the media den
~ Tyra Banks is suing Netflix for defamation. The odds are against her
~ US-Iran deal should see oil and LNG begin to flow again… slowly
~ The over-50s are most likely to overdose. Here’s how older people use drugs
~ Childcare workers have been guaranteed a pay bump. What’s the fine print?
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